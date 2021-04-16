Sturgeon: I have 'no intentions' of working with Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has "no intentions" of working directly with Alex Salmond in her push for Scottish independence.

The first minister and SNP leader unveiled her party's "transformational" manifesto on Thursday but said she could go further if Scotland was independent.

In order for the first minister to take Scotland on a path away from the UK, she would need to achieve a pro-independence majority within the Scottish parliament.

She told ITV News that she would not directly work with Alex Salmond, ex-first minister and leader of the pro-independence Alba party, to achieve this.

Report by Patelr.

