At least eight dead in Indianapolis shooting

A gunman shot eight people dead and wounded several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before taking his own life, police said early on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night at a FedEx operations center near Indianapolis International airport.

Genae Cook is with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department: "It is very heartbreaking and, you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job.

And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should have to see." Details are still coming in.

A FedEx spokesman says the company was, quote, "deeply shocked and saddened" by the loss, but didn't clarify if all those killed were FedEx employees.

At least 30 people have been killed in mass shooting incidents around the country in just the last month.