Sikh group wants 'bias' probe of FedEx rampage

Four of eight workers recently shot to death at an Indianapolis FedEx facility belonged to the Sikh community… and now, a leading advocacy group is calling for a full investigation into the possibility of racial or ethnic hatred as a factor in the killings.

Officials on Friday said they had yet to determine what motivated the suspect - identified as 19-year-old Brandon Hole - to carry out Thursday night’s rampage.

Officers found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The New York-based Sikh Coalition wants an investigation to look at potential bias as a factor in the crime.

The leader of the local Sikh community told Reuters the majority of employees at the FedEx site are Sikhs, and at least one Sikh individual was wounded.

Police said Hole was once an employee at the FedEx plant, and was believed to have last worked there in the fall of 2020.

(FRIDAY) REPORTER: "If he was a former employee, what brought him back here last night specifically?" DEPUTY CHIEF OF THE INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, CRAIG MCCARTT: "I wish we could answer that." According to the FBI, the shooting came a little over a year after Hole was briefly placed under psychiatric detention after his mother reported her concerns that he was contemplating "suicide by cop.” FBI agents who interviewed the teenager last April found no criminal violation at the time.

It was then determined Hole possessed no "racially motivated violent extremism ideology,” according to the FBI.