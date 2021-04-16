Gunman kills 8 at Indianapolis FedEx facility.

WCPO 9 HAS LIVE TEAM COVERAGEFROM INDIANAPOLIS AT THIS HOUR.REPORTER LARRY SEWARD ISSPEAKING WITH FAMILIES... ANDGATHERING REACTION FROM THECOMMUNITY...BUT FIRST, WE BEGIN WITH EVANMILLWARD - ANCHORING OUR TEAMCOVERAGE áLIVE OUTSIDE THATFED-EX FACILITY.EVAN, WHAT DOWE KNOW RIGHT NOW?CRAIG, SOURCES BRIEFED ON THEINVESTIGATION TELL ABC NEWSTHE SHOOTER IS BELIEVED TO BE19-year-old BRANDON SCOTHOLEINVESTIGATORS ARE TRYING TODETERMINE IF HE HAD BEENEMPLOYED BY FED EX -- AND ARESCOURING HIS SOCIAL MEDIA FORINFORMATION THAT WOULD SUGGESTA MOTIVE.WE'RE TOLD AROUND 100 WORKERSWERE ON DUTY WHEN THE SHOTSRANG OUT JUST BEFORE 11 LASTNIGHT.

POLICE SAY HOLE STARTEDRANDOMLY SHOOTING IN THEPARKING LOT ... BEFORE GOINGINSIDE..ADDING THAT THEMASSACRE WAS OVER IN A MATTEROF MINUTES.

WE'RE TOLD HOLEKILLED HIMSELF SHORTLY BEFOREPOLICE ARRIVED.AN INTERNALBRIEFING FROM THE DEPARTMENTOF HOMELAND SECURITY SAYS THISFACILITY IS THE SECOND LARGESTFEDEX EXPRESS HUB IN THEWORLD."There was no disturbance.There was no argument.

He justappeared to randomly startshooting and that began in theparkinglot.WE'RE TOLD VICTIMS WILL NOT BEIDENTIFIED FOR áAT LEASTá 24TO 48 HOURS.THE CORONER'SOFFICE NEEDS TO BRING IN EXTRAPEOPLE TO HELP WITH THEIDENTIFICATION PROCESS BECAUSETHERE ARE SO MANY.FED-EX RELEASED A STATEMENTTODAY... SAYING QUOTE -- "WEARE DEEPLY SHOCKED ANDSADDENED BY THE LOSS OF OURTEAM MEMBERS FOLLOWING THETRAGIC SHOOTING AT OUR FEDEXGROUND FACILITY ININDIANAPOLIS.

OUR MOSTHEARTFELT SYMPATHIES ARE WITHALL THOSE AFFECTED BY THISSENSELESS ACT OF VIOLENCE.

THESAFETY OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS ISOUR TOP PRIORITY, AND WE AREFULLY COOPERATING WITHINVESTIGATING AUTHORITIES."THIS TRAGEDY COMES LESS THAN AMONTH SINCE 10 PEOPLE WEREGUNNED DOWN AT A COLORADOGROCERY STORE... AND EIGHTPEOPLE WERE KILLED AT SEVERALASIAN SPAS IN THE ATLANTA AREA.THE WHITE HOUSE IS CALLING FORIMMEDIATE ACTION AND GUNREFORM FROM CONGRESS., CRAIG?BACK IN INDIANA, SURVIVORSINCLUDE A MOM OF FIVE JUSTBEGINNING HER SHIFT.THECO-WORKER WHO CALLED FOR HELPJUST HAPPENS TO BE HER SON WHOWAS RUNNING LATE BUT GOT THERERIGHT IN TIME.OUR TEAMCOVERAGE CONTINUES WITHREPORTER LARRY SEWARD...LARRYYOU SPOKE WITH HIS FAMILY?their pain is fresh, theshock: overwhelming but givenhow people died that victim'shusband summed it up in twowords: we're blessed.çPKGÑ(track)angela hughleyparked called the father ofher five children as soon asshe could.(sot/ tc 11:01:44/james foster/ sons' mothershot)"she said james, i gotshot..."(sot/ tc 11:02:32/james foster/ sons' mothershot)"it stunned me for aminute..."(sot/ tc 11:02:38/james foster/ sons' mothershot)"it got to me.

I washurt.

I had to call my otherson.

He was on his way towork.

And she said don't tellhim."(track)their 19-year-oldwho also works third-shiftrushed in knowing his mom wasamong those shot at work.(sot/tc 11:05:55/ james foster/sons' mother shot"he seen hismom and he called 911 and hestood there until they wrappedher up and put her in anambulance.

And that's when hecalled me..."(track)her goldcar parked near the buildinghad five bullet holes.hughleyneeded surgery... but survived.eight others did not.DJ Boylesworked a different shift andknew several victims.(sot/ tc14:18:11/ dj boyles/ knewvictims)"right now, i'mheart-broken because becausemany of these co-workers havebecome family to me."(track)for now, all hughley's familycan do is count theirblessings.(sot/ tc 11:06:21/james foster/ sons' mothershot)"my son could have gotshot.

Both of them could havegot shot.

You know, how canyou swallow that they tryingto make aliving and this guy just wentbeserk and shot anybody."the survivors who werehospitalized are expected tosurvive.STAY WITH WCPO 9 FOR THELATEST DEVELOPMENTS FROMINDIANAPOLIS.WE'LL HAVE LIVEUPDATES THROUGHOUT THISNEWSCAST AND THE EVENING.YOUCAN ALSO CATCH UP ANY TIME ONWCPO DOT COM AS WELL AS ONYOUR FAVORITE STREAMINGDEVICE.