Lockdown easing: People describe how it feels to dine out

Members of the public in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire have been describing how it feels to be able to leave their homes and meet up with others to eat out in public, following the easing of covid restrictions in England.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn