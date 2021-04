Delhi: E-passed required during curfew for necessary movement

Weekend curfew began on April 17 in Delhi in view of the increasing cases of corona virus.

During the curfew, people engaged in essential services can go to work by showing their identity cards to the police.

But for those who have to get out of their homes for any other important work, Delhi Police have provided an e-pass option.

People can apply for passes by visiting the Delhi Police website delhipolice.nic.in.