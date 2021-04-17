Mumbai Police arrested Remdesivir supplier whom BJP approached for stock: Fadnavis

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, has alleged that Mumbai Police on April 17 arrested a remdesivir supplier whom BJP had approached to supply the anti-viral drug to the state amid the surge in COVID cases.

Fadnavis said, "Four days ago we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply us (Remdesivir) but they couldn't until permission was given.

I spoke with Union Min Mansukh Mandviya and we got FDA's permission, but at about 9 pm, police arrested him (supplier)." LoP visited the police station where the supplier was held.

"DCP told us that they received inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and wanted to verify the same.

We showed them permission letter.

He (DCP) said it wasn't communicated to them.

Whatever happened was wrong," said Devendra Fadnavis.