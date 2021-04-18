Fadnavis accuses Maha police of harassing Remdesivir supplier; DCP refutes claim

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused Maharastra Police of harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

“We had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra.

They said they couldn't until permissions were given.

I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission.

Tonight around 9 pm, the police arrested him," said Fadnavis.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Singe told they had inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and they only wanted to verify the same.

However, Singe refuted the allegations that the distributor was arrested.

