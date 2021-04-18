COVID: Long queues outside crematorium in Ghaziabad

Families of the deceased are helpless as they have to spend hours outside cremation, owing to long queues.

Crematoriums are jam packed for last rites.

Cremator, Acharya Manish said, "The number of dead bodies has increased due to COVID.

There has been another ghat for funeral of COVID deceased.

Families have to wait because we are not allowing crowd inside." Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner, Mahendra Singh Tanwar said, "Officials are taking regular visit to the cremation.

We have started token system by seeing increasing crowd outside the cremation to avoid rush.

The token system has also been arranged for COVID dead bodies.

Municipal Corporation is taking precautions at the ghats by sanitizing and even social distancing is also maintained."