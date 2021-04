Lobbying scandal: 'Nobody welcomes this sort of controversy'

Environment minister George Eustice has said that whilst "nobody welcomes this sort of controversy", the "reality" of the David Cameron lobbying scandal is that "nobody gave any special favours" to the former UK Prime Minister.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn