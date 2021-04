Covid update: India's new oxygen trains; 20 patients escape in Uttarakhand

From the Indian Railways planning new Oxygen Express trains, to 20 patients escaping from a care centre in Uttarakhand - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central government said that India became the fastest to inoculate 12.2 crore, a feat achieved in 92 days.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan saw record spikes in new cases.

