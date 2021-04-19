Raiders sweep No. 23 College of Idaho, extend win streak to 13

Southern Oregon University's softball team dominated this weekend, holding the 23rd-ranked Yotes to three runs over four games.
Another big day in ashland with the raiders hosting number 23 college of idaho.
After two wins yesterday-- s-o-u was eyeing the sweep at university field.
Gabby sandoval getting the start in game one of today's doubleheader.
She was dealing.
A pair of strikeouts in the second inning keeps things scoreless until the third.
===== with two outs and two runners on, tayler walker hits a flyball to shallow center.
A diving play from the center fielder and she has it for a second but then it comes out.
Allie stines scores, riley donovan scores and the flood gates come open.
===== rylan austin pokes one up the middle, erika marquez scores from second.
Raiders taking advantage of the extra life.
===== next batter-- katrina winterburn hits a chopper to the left side.
Can't be handled and cailyn leone scores from second and s-o-u's lead grows to 4.
You can't give the raiders bonus outs.
===== because... they will make you pay.
Olivia mackey hits a scorcher through the right side... five runs after the diving play didn't go the yotes way.
Gabby sandoval keeps college of idaho off the board.
Raiders win game one 6-0.
About 30 minutes after game one wrapped up, lauren quirke stepped into the circle for the raiders.
She came out firing-- picking up right where she left off yesterday-- sitting down yotes.
===== quirke also doing it with the bat.
Rips one past the shortstop and hannah shimek doing her best lightning mcqueen impersonation.
Ka-chow.
Shimek scores from first and the raiders lead 1-0.
===== quirke sends a nother yotes batter packing.
If you can't handle the heat... get out the kitchen.
===== shimek dancing here like she knows what's about to happen next.
Runner on third... she pushes a bunt over the pitcher, shortstop is covering third so there's no one there.
Stines comes around to score.
Hannah shimek becomes the raiders all-time leader in r-b-i's with 141.
Bring out your brooms-- the raiders sweep the number 23 yotes this weekend.
College of idaho shut out today... s-o-u will look to keep this rolling through the rest of the season.
Katrina winterburn: "i think staying consistent, for sure.
I mean, we've been doing a great job and just keeping on the uphill climb of