Raiders sweep No. 23 College of Idaho, extend win streak to 13

Southern Oregon University's softball team dominated this weekend, holding the 23rd-ranked Yotes to three runs over four games.

Got a five point win over a very good corban team.

They will play again tomorrow at 2.

Another big day in ashland with the raiders hosting number 23 college of idaho.

After two wins yesterday-- s-o-u was eyeing the sweep at university field.

Gabby sandoval getting the start in game one of today's doubleheader.

She was dealing.

A pair of strikeouts in the second inning keeps things scoreless until the third.

===== with two outs and two runners on, tayler walker hits a flyball to shallow center.

A diving play from the center fielder and she has it for a second but then it comes out.

Allie stines scores, riley donovan scores and the flood gates come open.

===== rylan austin pokes one up the middle, erika marquez scores from second.

Raiders taking advantage of the extra life.

===== next batter-- katrina winterburn hits a chopper to the left side.

Can't be handled and cailyn leone scores from second and s-o-u's lead grows to 4.

You can't give the raiders bonus outs.

===== because... they will make you pay.

Olivia mackey hits a scorcher through the right side... five runs after the diving play didn't go the yotes way.

Gabby sandoval keeps college of idaho off the board.

Raiders win game one 6-0.

About 30 minutes after game one wrapped up, lauren quirke stepped into the circle for the raiders.

She came out firing-- picking up right where she left off yesterday-- sitting down yotes.

===== quirke also doing it with the bat.

Rips one past the shortstop and hannah shimek doing her best lightning mcqueen impersonation.

Ka-chow.

Shimek scores from first and the raiders lead 1-0.

===== quirke sends a nother yotes batter packing.

If you can't handle the heat... get out the kitchen.

===== shimek dancing here like she knows what's about to happen next.

Runner on third... she pushes a bunt over the pitcher, shortstop is covering third so there's no one there.

Stines comes around to score.

Hannah shimek becomes the raiders all-time leader in r-b-i's with 141.

Bring out your brooms-- the raiders sweep the number 23 yotes this weekend.

College of idaho shut out today... s-o-u will look to keep this rolling through the rest of the season.

Katrina winterburn: "i think staying consistent, for sure.

I mean, we've been doing a great job and just keeping on the uphill climb of