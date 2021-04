BCSD welcomes back 8th grade students today.

CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ISWELCOMING 8TH GRADERS BACK TOTHE CLASSROOM TODAY.PARENTS ARE ASKED TO COMPLETE ADAILY HEALTHSCREENING... BEFORE DROPPINGKIDS OFF AT CLASS.THERE WILL BE FURTHER HEALTHSCREENINGS AT SCHOOL..INCLUDING TEMPERATURE CHECKS.STUDENTS ARE BEING ASKED TO KEEPTHEIR LAPTOPS AT HOME-- AND TOBRING THEIR PHYSICAL TEXTBOOKSFORIN PERSON LEARNING.7TH GRADERS WILL JOIN NEXTMONDAY... WHILE 6TH GRADERSHAVE TWO MORE WEEKS AT HOME.YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ATB-C-S-D DOT COTHIS WEEK IS NATIO