Watch: Delhi police help two oxygen tankers reach Covid hospital, saves lives

Delhi Police created a green corridor for two oxygen tankers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to reach a COVID-19 hospital in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The two tankers carrying 19,500 litres of liquid oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders had been stuck in the traffic.

The police received information around 11.30 pm on Monday and immediately teams were rushed to ensure smooth passage for the containers.

The two tankers were then escorted by Delhi police till the hospital.

235 Covid patients were at risk due to the shortage of oxygen in the hospital.

