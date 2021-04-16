Watch: Covid patients share bed at Delhi’s LNJP hospital amid surge in cases

Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis.

At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward on Thursday.

"We are definitely over-burdened.

We are already working at full capacity," said the hospital's medical director, Suresh Kumar.

From an initial 54 beds, the hospital now has over 300 for COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

Even that is not enough.

Watch the full video for more details.