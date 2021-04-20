Gautam Gambhir supports Delhi lockdown, raises question on COVID-19 preparations

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on April 20 supported Delhi Government's decision of lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19.

He said that there is no other way.

Gambhir also raised questions on Delhi Government's preparations to curb the pandemic.

He said, "Did you (Delhi CM Kejriwal) make no preparations since last year?

You give lectures, don't take questions and lie.

Is there any hospital in Delhi where beds are available?." Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi starting from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26.