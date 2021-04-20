CCSD registration for 2021-22 school year now open

Online registration for Clark County School District (CCSD) students for the 2021-22 school year is now open.
MILLION DOSES HAVE BEENADMINISTERED IN NEVADA.REGISTRATION IS NOW OPENFOR CCSD’S UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.THE SCHOOL YEAR WILL BEGINWITH STUDENTS ATTENDINGFULL-TIME -- MEANING FACE TOFACE -5- DAYS A WEEK AT ALLSCHOOLS.HOWEVER -- IF YOU WISH TOCONTINUE WITH DISTANCE LEARNING-- YOU HAVE THAT OPTION.C-C-S-D SAYS YOU WILL NEEDTO "OPT-IN" FOR DISTANCEEDUCATION.THE DEADLINE TO DO T
