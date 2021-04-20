Centre, states, private sector to ramp up oxygen availability: PM Modi to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on April 20.

He expressed concern over the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said, the challenge before the country is big but countrymen have to overcome it with resolve, courage and preparation.

"We are facing the second wave of COVID-19 now.

I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID.

The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country.

"The Centre, state govts, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it.

Many steps are being taken in this direction," the PM said.

"Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals.

In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built", the PM added.