Fans rejoice at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea rumoured to be pulling out Super League

Fans rejoice at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea rumoured to be pulling out of the controversial European Super League.Owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision, having listened to fan protests and opted to pull out of the new European league plans.Chelsea are the first of England’s ‘Big Six’ clubs to choose to quit the competition, which was only announced on Sunday night.