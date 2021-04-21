Multivitamins, probiotics and vitamin D 'could reduce risk of positive Covid-19 result'
Multivitamins, probiotics and vitamin D 'could reduce risk of positive Covid-19 result'

Researchers analysed data from the COVID Symptom Study app, which was launched in the U.K., the U.S., and Sweden in March 2020, and discovered that those who were taking the supplements, especially women, were more likely to test negative for the virus