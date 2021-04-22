Woodgate: Spurs need to win trophies to keep Harry Kane

Former Tottenham defender Jonathan Woodgate states that Spurs must start winning silverware to keep star striker Harry Kane.
Woodgate scored the winning goal when Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008, as they captured the Carling Cup.
