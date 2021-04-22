Health Experts Say COVID Vaccine Side Effects Are Possible Up To A Week After 2nd Dose

Now that millions of Americans have gotten at least one COVID shot, we're also hearing of side effects from the vaccine.
While most are expected within a day or two of the shot, some may crop up a little later; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Now that millions of Americans have gotten at least one COVID shot, we're also hearing of side effects from the vaccine.
While most are expected within a day or two of the shot, some may crop up a little later; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Keep These Do's and
Don'ts in Mind After Getting
Your COVID-19 Vaccine.
If you recently had or are set to receive a..
There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots, the European medicines..