Health Experts Say COVID Vaccine Side Effects Are Possible Up To A Week After 2nd Dose
Now that millions of Americans have gotten at least one COVID shot, we're also hearing of side effects from the vaccine.

While most are expected within a day or two of the shot, some may crop up a little later; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.