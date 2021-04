Wembley to host extra Euro 2020 game

Wembley will take on Dublin's Euro 2020 last-16 match on June 29.

It means England could play their first four matches of the finals at Wembley if they win Group D before potentially moving to Rome for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final are also due to be played at Wembley meaning the London venue will now host eight matches.

Report by Fullerg.

