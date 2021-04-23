Darth Vader actor's Star Wars items up for auction

Star Wars memorabilia which belonged to late Darth Vader actor in the original Star Wars trilogy, David Prowse, is going up for auction.

He died last year, aged 85, following a short illness and had been living with Alzheimer's.

Around 600 items, include a rehearsal script from The Empire Strikes Back, are going under the hammer.

A percentage of the proceeds going to Alzheimer's Research UK Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn