Witness describes shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

CNN’s Brian Todd spoke with Demetria Williams, a neighbor who watched the events unfold.
“By the time I got here, they was standing behind his car he was trying to get away,” Demetria Williams who lives just down the road told CNN.
CNN’s Brian Todd spoke with Demetria Williams, a neighbor who watched the events unfold.
“By the time I got here, they was standing behind his car he was trying to get away,” Demetria Williams who lives just down the road told CNN.
The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be lifted, lawyers for Andrew Brown Jr., will seek shooting footage and more news to..