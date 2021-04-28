Judge denies requests to release bodycam video of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

A North Carolina judge ruled that video from four body cameras associated with the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. will not be released publicly at this time.
A North Carolina judge ruled that video from four body cameras associated with the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. will not be released publicly at this time.
Watch VideoA hearing is scheduled in North Carolina Wednesday to determine when officials will release body camera footage of the..
CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks to Andrew Brown Jr.’s son, Khalil Ferebee, and Brown family attorney Harry Daniels about the 20..