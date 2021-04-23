WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Lift Off For Mission To International Space Station

Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station.
They lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center Friday morning (4/23).
NASA says this is the first crew mission to reuse a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket.
Mark Strassmann reports the four astronauts in the capsule are headed to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.
Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA..