Never-seen-before pictures show ‘heroics’ of UK Covid-19 vaccine programme

Working with the NHS, photojournalists have captured the monumental collective effort of the largest vaccination programme in British history in a series of poignant, never-before-seen photographs.Images show intimate moments across the UK, including in Salisbury Cathedral, the Royal Welsh Showground in mid-Wales and on Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland.The new photo montage comes as over 45 million jabs in total have been administered across the UK in over 2,800 vaccination sites.