Working with the NHS, photojournalists have captured the monumental collective effort of the largest vaccination programme in British history in a series of poignant, never-before-seen photographs.Images show intimate moments across the UK, including in Salisbury Cathedral, the Royal Welsh Showground in mid-Wales and on Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland.The new photo montage comes as over 45 million jabs in total have been administered across the UK in over 2,800 vaccination sites.
Never-seen-before pictures show ‘heroics’ of UK Covid-19 vaccine programme
