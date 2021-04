Lucas Williamson, 3 Other Loyola Ramblers' Seniors Returning For One More Year Next Season

The Loyola Ramblers' chances at going to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five years got a big boost on Friday, when guard Lucas Williamson and three other seniors – guard Keith Clemons, forward Aher Uguak, and guard Tate Hall – announced they're coming back.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.