Authorities extend lockdown in India as deaths rise

Authorities in India have extended the lockdown in the capital New Delhi for another week, following the devastating surge in infections.For the fourth straight day on April 25, India set a global daily record of new infections spurred by a new variant that emerged there, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic.

Health officials are scrambling to expand critical care units and stock up on dwindling supplies of oxygen.