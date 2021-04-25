Family calling for body cam footage following fatal shooting

Seven deputies are on leave after the deadly shooting of a black man that happened Wednesday in North Carolina.
The family of Andrew Brown Jr. held a press conference seeking answers.
The family of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday is pushing to view bodycam footage of his fatal shooting by sheriff's deputies in..
[NFA] The attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., on Saturday, again called for the release of video showing the..