State of the fashionably late: Americans often criticized for their brazen time-keeping habits

The average adult starts to feel stressed if they are just 10 minutes late for a social event or meeting, according to research.

A study of 3,000 U.S. adults found "early is on time", with more than half admitting they are "obsessed" with timekeeping.

Anything past 13 minutes is considered "late," and an organized 56 percent plan ahead to ensure they are never running behind schedule.

More than a third pride themselves on being typically early to scheduled social events or meetings, while 45 percent are usually "on time" and a tenth are often late.

Half of adults have been criticized for their time-keeping habits - whether too early or too late.