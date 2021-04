Seeing Red at the Oscars

Angela Bassett was stunning and flawless in Alberta Ferretti so too her smokey bold blue eye and red lip courtesy of Lancôme and her makeup artist, D'Andre Michael.

She may not have won Best Actress in a Supporting Role, but Nominee, Amanda Seyfried, was absolute gold in a plunging cherry-red Armani.

Reese Witherspoon wowed in a Christian Dior halter top gown with ombré pleats.