Special flight from UK carrying medical supplies, lands in India

The shipment of vital medical supplies including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom arrived in India.

A Lufthansa flight carrying the consignment, landed on Apr 27 in Delhi.

The UK is among several countries that have stepped up to help India in 2nd wave of COVID-19.

On an average, the country is reporting more than 3 lakh COVID cases in a day.