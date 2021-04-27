Miami private school asks teachers not to get vaccinated

A Miami private school has forbidden its employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and if they do, they will not be allowed to return, the school told its staff.
CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports.
A Miami private school has forbidden its employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and if they do, they will not be allowed to return, the school told its staff.
CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports.
CBS4's Jim DeFede shares what White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki had to say. He also spoke with State Sen. Jason Pizzo.
CBS4's Keith Jones shares what was in the email the private school sent to its employees. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2QpsFTz