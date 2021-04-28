Crematoriums in Delhi forced to build makeshift pyres as India's Covid crisis intensifies

Warning: Some viewers may find this video distressing Crematoriums in Delhi have been forced to build makeshift funeral pyres on spare patches of land after being inundated by bodies from the surging Covid-19 crisis sweeping India.

Crematoriums across the city have been building new platforms after ambulances carrying bodies and grieving families were forced to wait for hours for a funeral pyre.

The country recorded 300,000 new Covid cases on Tuesday and 2,771 new deaths.

However, health experts believe the official toll to be far higher