Daily Covid-19 Minute: Breakthrough Infections

The CDC has found it very unlikely you’ll get sick with Covid-19 once you are fully vaccinated.

77 million Americans who were fully vaccinated were looked at and 5800 went on to later develop covid.

That’s an infection rate of .007 %.Of those who became sick 65% of them were women, and just over 40% were age 60 and older.

These cases, known as breakthrough infections, are expected with any vaccine because no vaccine is 100% effective.

But these numbers suggest a vaccine efficacy rate upwards of 95%.

Plus, nearly a third of those infected were asymptomatic.

That’s a sign that the vaccine could reduce the severity of the illness.