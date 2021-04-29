Watch: Khalsa Aid provides free oxygen concentrators to Covid patients in Delhi

Khalsa Aid is providing oxygen concentrators to Covid patients in Delhi free of cost.

Delhi is facing a severe oxygen shortage for the past few days.

The NGO, recently procured 65 oxygen concentrators, said to avail the service people would have to fill up a registration form, and that patients with ‘low oxygen saturation levels’ would be given priority.

The volunteers will be delivering oxygen concentrators in all parts of the capital.

Oxygen concentrators are portable medical device used for delivering oxygen to individuals with breathing-related disorders.

