Thousands of corellas take over suburban Australian street

Thousands of corellas have been filmed flocking to the suburban streets of Nowra on the NSW south coast.

The native Australian birds have been known to gather in urban areas in their search for food.

Though the noisy birds are considered a pest in some parts of the country, certain species remain protected under law.

It is not the first time high numbers of corellas have descended upon the suburbs with large flocks also filmed in South Australia and Victoria.