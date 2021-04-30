Emergency services arrive at the scene of a stampede that has killed at least 44 people in Meron, Israel.
Ambulances arrive as huge crowds leave scene of stampede that killed more than 40 Israelis
Footage from April 30 supplied by TPS News Agency shows several ambulances arriving at the Lag B'Omer festival which was attended by tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews.