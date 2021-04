Soli Sorabjee dies | Supreme Court remembers 'gentle soul' | Oneindia News

Eminent jurist and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after a battle with Covid.

He was 91.

Soli Sorabjee was being treated at a private hospital in the capital.

#SoliSorabjee #Covid #PadmaVibhushan