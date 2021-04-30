He dreamed of climbing Mount Everest. But Covid-19 stopped him

Sources tell CNN there are now dozens of suspected cases of Covid-19 at the Everest Base Camp - although officials deny it.
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout speaks to a Norwegian mountaineer who developed Covid-19 symptoms while climbing the mountain.
Sources tell CNN there are now dozens of suspected cases of Covid-19 at the Everest Base Camp - although officials deny it.
CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout speaks to a Norwegian mountaineer who developed Covid-19 symptoms while climbing the mountain.
Climbing Mount Everest is no easy feat, but climbing it in the middle of a global pandemic, makes an already deadly climb, even..
Climbing Mount Everest is no easy feat, but climbing it in the middle of a global pandemic, makes an already deadly climb, even..