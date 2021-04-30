Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a Decade of Love

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th Wedding Anniversary!
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th Wedding Anniversary!
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
What’s predicted for the royal couple over their next decade? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part to help people get back on track after the turbulent year that was 2020. The..