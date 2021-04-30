Number of people in England with Covid-19 drops 40% in a week

The number of people in England estimated to have Covid-19 has dropped 40% in a week, according to new figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, which covers private households, shows an estimated 54,200 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to April 24, down from 90,000 the previous week.