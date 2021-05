Army has been directed to 'get out and work': Dy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

After meetings of CDS and Army chief with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said that the Army has been directed to get out and work as much as it is possible.

"I have gathered that they have reassured that the armed forces will help out in times of need.

We are part of the nation.

Direction has come down to us to get out and work as much as we can," said Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar.