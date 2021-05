At least 18 killed in fire at hospital in western India

At least 18 people have died in a fire at hospital in western India.

The blaze started in a Covid-19 ward on the ground floor of the building in Bharuch.

It's being blamed on a leaking oxygen cylinder in the intensive care unit.

Report by Barnesj.

