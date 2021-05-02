Modi vs Mamata, not Rahul? What Bengal results mean for national politics

The most keenly-watched election of the year - the BJP versus TMC battle in West Bengal - seems to have thrown up an interesting result.

As per leads, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress appears to have swept back to power in comprehensive fashion, disproving BJP's claims of gaining majority in the state Assembly by winning over 200 seats.

How will this result impact national politics?

Does this mean the eclipsing of the Congress party, and the rise of Mamata Banerjee, as the lynch pin of the Opposition brigade?