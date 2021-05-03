SC upholds press freedom | 'Media can report court observations' | Oneindia News

The Indian Premier League match today has been rescheduled after Kolkata Knight Riders players and staff have decided to isolate themselves after a few tested positive for Coronavirus; The media cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing, the Supreme Court said today, after the ECI complained against the 'murder' observation of the Madras HC; Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, a first after a February pact.

