Mamata pushes back Modi-Shah machinery: 5 lessons for BJP, Congress, others

In what is being called a historic win, the Trinamool Congress defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's formidable election machine to defend the West Bengal throne.

BJP's campaign was led by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party had set a target of 200+ seats.

However, it could not even breach the 100-mark, winning 77 constituencies.

TMC bagged 213, however, Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram fight to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

The Congress and Left were completely wiped out.

What does the Bengal verdict say about politics, elections, and issues?

Watch this analysis with CVoter founder and pollster Yashwant Deshmukh.