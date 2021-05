Bengal: 'Old photos,' says Mamata as BJP claims violence; Centre seeks report

Following the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that its offices and workers have been attacked, with some even dying.

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar summoned police and bureaucratic officers, while the Union government sought a report from the state administration.

Mamata Banerjee however, claimed that the BJP is using photographs of old riots.

